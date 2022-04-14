Need cash? The Easter Bunny could be bringing you a golden egg by way of NC Unclaimed Cash

It's the Easter edition of NC Unclaimed Cash.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Hundreds of millions of dollars are sitting in an account in North Carolina. It's all unclaimed cash that belongs to people and businesses. The money is a mix of unclaimed insurance policies, abandoned safe-deposit boxes, uncashed paychecks, old bank accounts, utility deposits, stocks, and bonds. The state is required to keep it until you claim it!

To help you figure out if you have some cash to claim, we spoke with State Treasurer Dale Folwell to give you a better understanding of the process.

“People can go there and look up their name, there's no charge to look up their name and no charge to claim the money,” said NC State Treasurer Dale Folwell.

The way you check is by going to NCcash.com. You simply type in your name to narrow down the search. Then you can put in your city and zip code.

If you have cash, you will be asked for your social security number to confirm who you are.

Searching and claiming your unclaimed cash is FREE. Don't Google unclaimed and cash because there are third-party companies who will “help you” find your cash and charge you.

People from our area that have unclaimed money even have names that fit this Easter time of year. Folwell said the list of people with cash to claim includes:

PETER 740

COTTON 65

TAIL 1