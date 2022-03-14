Unclaimed cash is out there! Look who just got a $1,000 check.

There is at least $914 Million in unclaimed cash & property waiting to be claimed by NC folks.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — There is at least $919 million sitting in an account in North Carolina.

It's unclaimed cash that belongs to folks like me and you and...

“I’m really honored to be able to present this thousand dollars to the International Civil Rights Center & Museum in NC,” said NC State Treasurer Dale Folwell this morning.

Folwell presented the ICRCM with a one-thousand-dollar check from NC Unclaimed Cash. State Representatives Jon Hardister and John Faircloth were also there.



“I've never had a municipality reach out and say, I'd like to give you some funds and I'm glad they did,” said ICRCM CEO John Swaine.

Swaine says they will use the money to continue to keep the museum building in pristine condition. Right now the ICRCM is working on getting the building designated as a National Landmark.



“I would encourage anyone in the community and put the name in there and see if they have funds,” said Swain.

Could you have money? Maybe. What kind of money?

Well, here's the backstory on the ICRCM’s money. When the museum was just getting started and wasn't open yet, they put a deposit down with a phone company. That was in the early 2000s.



When the museum opened up at its location years later, they stopped the service and the deposit check was mailed to the old address and likely returned to sender.

We're talking decades, and in 2022, there was a thousand dollar payoff.



You could have money just like that. The way you check is by going to NCcash.com. You simply type in your name. To narrow down the search you can put in your city and zip code.

If you have cash, you will be asked for your social security number to confirm who you are.