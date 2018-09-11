GREENSBORO, NC -- Do you remember seeing the income tax cap amendment on the ballot?

BALLOT: Capping the state's income tax rate at 7%

It was at 10%. Voters passed the amendment 57% to 43%. You may be thinking, “Great, lower taxes. What could be bad about that?”.

North Carolina State Treasurer Dale Folwell says you need to see the big picture.

“The income tax cap could have affected our AAA bond rating. You see, the better the bond rating the state has, the less interest we pay on borrowed money.”

So if the bond rating went down due to the amendment passing, it would hurt us all. In July, the S&P Global Ratings issued a statement saying they “did not expect voter approval of the reduction to have a rating impact.”

And so far, no rumblings otherwise.

What are we as a state eyeing on borrowing money for next? We’ll ask Folwell that tonight at 5:30pm.

If you have any questions or items you would like the Treasurer to address in an upcoming interview, email 2WTK: 2wtk@wfmy.com

© 2018 WFMY