You've always known getting audited is a possibility. And it can be a paid to go through. But the chances are lower than you might think.

Of the more than 245 million tax returns processed in 2017, 1 in 160 individual returns was audited. That's 0.6%, the lowest number since 2003. Experts say that is likely because of a decline in funding. The IRS budget has bee reduced by nearly a billion dollars since 2011.

You're more likely to get audited if you're in a higher tax bracket, or if you report little to no income. You might also get flagged for taking several deductions despite having a lower income. Finally, you're more likely to get audited if you're self-employed and do your own taxes. Getting a professional to do your taxes means auditing you is less cost-effective for the IRS.

© 2018 WFMY