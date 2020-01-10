Don't miss the stimulus deadline!

If you don't get your info into the IRS by October 15, you will have to wait until next tax season to get your money.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Seriously. Who would leave $1,200 sitting somewhere and not claim it?

Maybe you don’t know you’re due the money? The IRS is sending out letters to people who are eligible to get the one and only Economic Impact Payment of $1,200. Yes, there are talks of a second, but this letter is strictly for the payments which started in April.





The deadline to get the info to the IRS is October 15.



“Here we are looking at a possible second stimulus and now there's a looming date that if you have not received your stimulus payment and you think you're eligible there's just a small window of time to get to the IRS and figure out how to get that payment to you,” said Mark Hensley, AARP Associate State Director of Community Outreach for NC.

The AARP put together a state by state breakdown of people who are eligible but may be missing out on the stimulus. In North Carolina, there are 245,000 plus people on the list.

You may be one of them. There is a non-filers portal for you to put your banking account or address information in so the IRS can send the payment.

There is also a Get My Payment portal which allows you to put your info in and check to see if you're eligible.

“Keep in mind, if you miss out on the October deadline, and you file taxes, you can get this as credit for your 2020 income taxes, but those won't be due until April 15, 2021. So, it could be quite a waiting game.”

IRS HOTLINE

Those hoping to speak with a live person about their IRS stimulus check questions should call the phone number listed on the bottom of their stimulus check letter, 800-919-9835.