Did someone use your ID & claim unemployment benefits?

It happened to the OK Attorney General! If you get a 1099-G in the mail & didn't claim unemployment you need to report it.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The IRS is sending out a warning asking you to be on the look-out for unemployment fraud. How would you know? Well, you might get a tax form saying you got unemployment benefits when you didn't.



It happens more often than you think, in fact, it happened to the Oklahoma Attorney General.

“There are people who are the subject of fraud who are very disturbed and jarred as I when I noticed someone has filed on my behalf,” said OK Attorney General Mike Hunter.

Yes, identity thieves got the social security number of the AG and filed an unemployment claim. And get this, authorities in Michigan believe two men stole the identities of more than 95 people in Michigan, California, Pennsylvania, and Nevada. Those stolen ID's amounted to at least a half a million dollars in unemployment money.

In North Carolina when identity fraud is detected, DES blocks payment from going out for that claim. But even with the safeguards, North Carolina DES estimates $8.8 million has been paid out as a result of identity theft.

If you get a 1099-G in the mail and you didn't have an unemployment claim last year, someone out there has your info. Here’s what you do next according to NC DES:

Reporting Unemployment Fraud

If you suspect someone has used your personal information to apply for unemployment benefits, you should report it to DES using our Fraud Reporting Form. This will allow us to investigate the suspected fraud and, if necessary, stop the payment of benefits.

Our benefits system may automatically send you a bill for overpayment of benefits. If you have been a victim of fraud, don’t worry! You are not liable for the payment.

Requests for information about a fraudulent claim may be submitted to DES using the Request for Release of Information Form.

We also recommend you consider taking the following steps if you believe you have been a victim of identity theft: