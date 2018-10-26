The rationale for buying a new car is fairly simple: You get a vehicle that is more dependable than your old car and has the newest technology and advanced safety features. But the results from Consumer Reports’ exclusive Annual Auto Survey again show that this thinking can backfire if shoppers choose the wrong models.

The newest survey collected data on more than 500,000 vehicles from Consumer Reports members, and from this data, shoppers can know which vehicles are likely to have problems under the hood, the computer, and even other problems.

The survey reinforces consumers should avoid brand-new or redesigned models and wait a year or two until the automaker has had the chance to work out the kinks and headaches that often arise.

The top 10 auto brands are as follows:

1. Lexus

2. Toyota

3. Mazda

4. Subaru

5. Kia

6. Infiniti

7. Audi

8. BMW

9. Mini

10. Hyundai

American cars are near the bottom of the list:

18. Ford

19. Buick

20. Lincoln

21. Dodge

22. Jeep

23. Chevrolet

24. Chrysler

25. GMC

26. Ram

28. Cadillac

The only brand to rank lower than all the American makers was Volvo who came in 29th.

© 2018 WFMY