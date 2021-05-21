What did you forget? A NC city is listed in the Top 10 'forgetful' cities for the most items left in an Uber

The most common item is a phone! One of the most unusual.....a cooler with fresh fish.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A cooler full of fish, hospital scissors, a diary, and a pinata. What do they all have in common? They’ve all been left behind in a Uber car over the last year.

Each year, the Uber lost & found index provides a snapshot of our riders' most commonly forgotten and most unique lost items. Here’s a look at SOME of the unique items:

A tooth. It was in my pocket and seems to have fallen out

22 bundt cakes and a pan of macaroni & cheese

Washing liquid

A nude corset

Part of an ankle monitor

FBI bulletproof vest

A cooler full of fish

Fresh shrimp

A rolled-up poster held with an elastic band. It says “end this bummer” with endless summer artwork

A green dinosaur Halloween costume and a knife that is needed for the job

Rabbit legs

Unicorn tail and a piñata

A framed Beauty and the Beast signed picture in a plastic case

Antique roller blades, Christmas plates & a cookie jar

The fur cover for my knee scooter (cuz I broke my foot)

A toilet seat and welcome door sign shaped like a lemon with a blue ribbon on it

A sushi platter

A large painting of Kate Middleton and a small painting of the grim reaper

But most frequently forgotten are phones, cameras, wallets and keys, bags, and headphones.

The 10 most “forgetful” cities:

Austin, TX

Fort Myers, FL

Nashville, TN

San Antonio, TX

Tampa Bay, FL

Houston, TX

Phoenix, AZ

Kansas City, KS

Charlotte, NC

Sacramento, CA

From UBER:

As we’ve seen consistently across the world, Uber riders are most forgetful on Fridays and Saturdays, and late at night.

People are most forgetful at 8 pm, 11 pm, and midnight – reporting the most items left behind at those times.

Some of the most forgetful days of the last year were November 1 (Halloween weekend), January 1 (New Year’s Day), and February 17 (late night after Mardi Gras).

Lost items that peak on certain days:

People are most likely to forget backpacks and groceries on Mondays.

People are most likely to forget cameras on Tuesdays.

People are most likely to forget cash on Wednesdays.

People are most likely to forget celebratory items like birthday cards, cakes, and gifts on Thursdays.

People are most likely to forget their IDs and baby items including car seats, pacifiers, milk, and strollers on Fridays.

People are most likely to forget jewelry on Saturdays.

People are most likely to forget phones on Sundays.

HOW TO FIND LOST & FOUND ON UBER APP

Tap “Your Trips” and select the trip where you left something

Scroll down and tap “Find lost item”

Tap “Contact driver about a lost item”

Scroll down and enter the phone number you would like to be contacted at. Tap submit.

If you lost your personal phone, enter a friend’s phone number instead (you can do this by logging into your account on a computer, or using a friend’s phone).

Your phone will ring and connect you directly with your driver’s mobile number.

If your driver picks up and confirms that your item has been found, coordinate a mutually convenient time and place to meet for its return to you.