NC AARP: The five issues you should be watching

Scammers are on the lookout for any way to get you.

“I personally got a text from what looked like a political party wanting me to click a link and also a text about my voter registration has expired,” said Mark Hensley with the AARP of North Carolina.

Everyone gets fake texts which are why the NC organization has the psychology of scammers and a voters guide on their main page.

(Side note: Your voter registration can only expire in North Carolina if you don't vote in four consecutive Presidential elections. You wouldn't get a text, the board of elections would get in touch with you by mail.)



One of the resources in the NC AARP voting section is about the top five issues facing most 50+ Americans. Those issues include the economy, social security, Medicare, long term care, and the cost of prescription drugs.



When it comes to voting, AARP, with its focus on more mature voters, says the set-up of early voting may make you feel safer when it comes to COVID concerns.

“That means shorter lines, social distancing is much more manageable and hopefully that will make it more comfortable to cast your ballot in person. Also, each individual will be given a pen that they can take home with them so there won't be any exchange of pens or instruments and PPE will be in place,” reminded Hensley.