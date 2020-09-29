USPS: If you're voting by mail, use our recommended deadlines

Fliers coming to every household give recommended deadlines for requesting and mailing ballots.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — If you plan to vote by mail, plan ahead. This recommendation comes from the USPS.



The USPS is delivering fliers to every mailbox. It comes with their recommendations and a checklist if you are voting by mail.

Key points:

Request your mail-in ballot at least 15 days before election day (Oct 19)

Make sure to add postage to the ballot envelope if needed (55-cent stamp or a forever stamp)

Mail your completed ballot at least 7 days before election day (Oct 27)

What’s the big deal?

The NC State Board of Elections and the USPS have different deadlines for requesting ballots and mailing ballots. Why?

The Board of Elections is using the standard deadlines before there was a pandemic.

But the USPS is responsible for delivering all mailed ballots, and as a business, they're recognizing the demand and planning for an increase.

Before you think something is fishy, remember the Post Office gives you deadlines every year at the holidays, right? This is not unusual.



GETTING YOUR ABSENTEE BALLOT & GETTING IT BACK!

The quickest and easiest way to get an absentee ballot is to fill out the request form online at the portal. When you get your ballot in the mail, complete it

and then personally drop it off.



ABSENTEE DROP-OFF

You can do that at any early voting site from October 15 to the 31st.

Or you can do it on Election day, but ONLY at the board of elections office in your county.

EARLY VOTING INFORMATION