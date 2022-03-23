The text that claims you're getting too many spam texts IS spam.

No, this text isn't really from McAfee. Scammers will use whatever they can to hook you.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Scam texts are everywhere. Chances are you’ve received a few of the ones listed below:

We accidentally surcharged your phone bill last month….



Due to the pandemic, everyone is getting free Netflix…..



Your parcel couldn't be delivered...



Your debit card is being blocked….

We've come to expect spam texts and then we get this text:

McAfee Free Msg: We were informed that your mobile device is receiving too many spam messages. Liquidate them now>> linkofsomesort.com



Alas, this too is a scam.

“The crooks will cast a wide net and pay attention to what’s going on. They know more and more people are shopping online, out of necessity. The urgency of the message can trick you into making that hasty decision and clicking on that link without thinking about it,” said a Better Business Bureau investigator.

You know you shouldn't click the link, but what if you're concerned something really is wrong with your bank account or your Amazon order?



The answer is to always go to the source. Call your bank with the number on the back of your card, log on to your Amazon account and check your orders. Whatever you do, don’t use the link or phone number is given to you on a spam text, call, or email.

Here are five things to look for to determine if a text message is real or fake: