The trick to organizing anything in your house: PILLS | 2 Wants to Know

Pharmacist turned professional organizer Katina Boyd recommends the PILLS method: pull, inventory, let go, label & style.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — We all know that one person whose room is always a mess. Maybe every time you visit them, their pantry is completely unorganized.

If this is you or someone you know, professional organizer Katina Boyd has the tricks to help clean up around the house.

Boyd said people often put off organizing their home because they think it takes too much. She said people often take on too big of a project, which makes the process longer. Her advice is take 15 minutes, and work on one space. Boyd said when people try to do their entire home, it can take hours and days.

Boyd said another common misconception is people think organizing is too hard. She shared an easy to remember mnemonic to make cleaning up easy: the PILLS method.

P – Pull everything out

I – Inventory what you have and put like items with other like items

L – Let go of things. Make a pile for things you plan to keep, toss or donate.

L – Label and contain your stuff

S – Style

The final myth Boyd shared is people who think they need to get storage containers before starting to organize.

"You really need to take that motivation to buy something and actually come in and go through your stuff and see what you really need," Boyd said.

Boyd said people often buy a bunch of storage bins, de-clutter their space then realize they want to use their space in a different. She encourages to take the 15 minutes to clean up a little before making any purchases.