GREENSBORO, N.C. — You need a new roof because it’s old? Homeowners insurance DOESN’T cover that. But if a kid is flying a drone and it damages the roof, THEN your insurance pays. Surprised?

Here’s a few more scenarios from Consumer Reports.

Drone damage or injury.

Let's say your kid is operating the drone and it hits another kid on the playground and hurts them or it crashes through a neighbor's window.

Chances are, your policy covers the damage and doctor bills.



Your kid’s dorm décor.

Your kid took the old microwave and their laptop to college and it gets stolen out of their dorm room? Your homeowner's insurance covers it, just like it would if the college student was living at home. But if your student lives in off-campus housing, you'll have to check your policy, because you may need renter’s insurance.

Pet Problems.

Your dog nips your neighbor and they need stitches? Or maybe your pup got excited and jumped up on their car scratching up the paint. Yup, your insurance pays for that too. Now, if it’s your property they mess up, it’s not covered. And read your policy closely, there are certain breeds that aren’t covered no matter what.

Space Debris.

Really. Asteroids, Meteors and Satellites. Falling objects are covered under a typical policy.