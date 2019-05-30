GREENSBORO, N.C. — Seeing that hot hot hot seven day is already bad enough. Then you find out this heat wave is also bringing more snakes out.

"Snakes are going to go where the food source is. Rodents are active when it's hot like this," said Joey Ownes with Critter Control.

His crews have already been getting calls to pick up snakes, including a large cooperhead which was hiding under some toys on a playground at a Greensboro church.

"They are very active right now," Ownes said.

Throw out the mothballs. Not in your yard. In the trash. They won't work.

"That's an old wives' tale," Ownes said.

Instead if you have a snake problem, you've really got a rodent or insect problem.

"Get rid of a snakes food source and you'll get rid of your snake," he said.

4 Ways To Protect Yourself From Snakes

Alan Buchanan with PMI Pest Management agrees.

"One way to reduce roden populations is to elimate debris," Buchanan said. "if there's any construction stuff stacked up, high weeds, snakes feel more comfortable when they have places to hide out."

