GREENSBORO, N.C. — Lawmakers have passed a bill that drastically limits robocalls.



You won't get as many, but don't expect them to be gone forever. You might consider some outside help to block even more. The new technology won't block all unwanted calls.

If you're looking for more protection, try one of the several apps that handle robocalls. Some are free, others charge $2 a month.

Your smartphone might also have a built-in solution. Google's pixel phones have a call screening tool that answers suspicious calls and even asks the caller to identify themselves and their reason for calling. Apple is working on similar technology

Finally, be patient. The STIR/SHAKEN technology will take some time to implement. We've heard you might not notice a difference until at least January. some will be even later than that. Just know, the technology will eventually go into effect.

