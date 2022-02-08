Thirdhand smoke: Toxins found on children's hands, even when they live in non-smoking homes

Experts say folks should re-think smoking in their cars, even when their children aren't with them.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — What's on your hands? We all know, even if they look clean, chances are there are all kinds of germs and things on them. Would you guess there was nicotine on your hands, especially if you don't smoke?



A recent study found 95% of the kids in this research pool, even those who live in smoke-free homes, carry detectable levels of nicotine on their hands. The study and findings are on the Thirdhand Smoke Resource Center’s website. The study was done by Cincinnati Children's Hospital and San Diego State University.



Dr. Melinda Mahabee-Gittens, a professor of pediatrics explains some of the health effects in a webinar on the site.



“We found higher hand nicotine with chief complaints of cough and congestion compared to kids who did not have those complaints we also found a higher diagnosis of asthma or bronchitis with high hand nicotine levels,” said Mahabee-Gittens.

How do the kids get nicotine on their hands? According to Thirdhand Smoke Resource:

Firsthand smoke is inhaled by a smoker

Secondhand is exhaled by a smoker or released from the burning end of the cigarette

Thirdhand is a toxic residue that sticks to surfaces and dust after the smoke clears



“Smokers need to know that toxins can remain in drywall, insulation, and other building materials, and smoking in a different room, using a fan, or smoking in front of an open window does not prevent this,” said Mahabee-Gittens.