What time do you think is the best time of day to workout? Morning, noon, night?

A group of Harvard researchers studied people's exercise habits.

They found that the late afternoon was actually the best time to workout.

On average people burned 10% more calories at rest during this time.

It's not exactly clear why. But researchers say its likely due to our bodies natural rhythms.

The study could also help explain why shift and overnight works are more likely to gain weight.

