This new type of roof withstands hurricane winds

Only about 14,000 homes have a fortified roof right now.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — If a storm damages your roof, it's gonna cost a pretty penny to fix. To start off there's that huge deductible. Then if the roof is your first big insurance claim, you can expect your premiums to go by about 8 percent. That's why the Insurance Institute for Business and Home Safety said you might want to consider something new on the market called a fortified roof.

The nonprofit group set up a wind-tunnel with hurricane-force winds, the fortified roof stays put while the other house gets opened up like a can of sardines. To fortify the roof, the shingles are secured with special nails, and underneath there's an extra water barrier. About 14,000 homes across the nation have these fortified roofs right now, including one which belongs to Matt Fetner. His roof stayed put through hurricane sally when his neighbors had problems.

"Standing in my front yard, there are 1-2-3-4-5 new roofs in the cul-de-sac, we live in, ours is the only roof that made it through that storm,” Fetner said.