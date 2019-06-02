GREENSBORO, N.C. — Just getting the vaccination-means you should be protected from whatever the sickness is. But a new study shows that when a child gets their vaccination is just as important as getting it. Consumer Reports found parents are getting the kids vaccinated for HPV, but they're waiting too long.

The CDC recommends that kids finish the vaccine series by age 13. And they found that 66% of teens had at least their first dose. But only 16% of children had their series completed by 13. Only 35% had finished it by 15 years old.

RELATED: Why The HPV Vaccine Is So Important For Your Kids

HPV is responsible for 90% of all cervical and anal cancers. In total it causes almost 34,000 cancers in the U.S. each year. The vaccine is up to 99% effective at preventing the abnormal cervical cells that create cancer.

RELATED: Study: HPV Vaccine Working Better Than Expected

Research shows doctors don't recommend the vaccine as strongly as they do others. So parents have to ask about it. And schedule appointments for the first second and even third dose of the vaccine if needed. And if you miss the deadline -- some vaccination is better than none. It's still recommended until age 21 for men, age 26 for women, and a few other specific groups.