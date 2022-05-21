Thousands of jobs available across the Triad

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Navigating a job search can be stressful and confusing, but you don't have to do it alone.
Our 2 Wants to Know jobs and unemployment experts Chris River and Lee Howell, with Guilford Works, and Will Graham of Graham Personnel Services have helpful information they want to share with you:
What resources are available for people seeking employment?
People who are seeking employment are encouraged to take advantage of the programs and resources available through NCWorks to get connected to job opportunities and training.
• Jobseekers who register with NCWorks at NCWorks.gov can search and apply for jobs, as well as find information on education and training options, the labor market, job fairs, and free workshops.
• NCWorks Career Centers provide important employment and training services to all job seekers and offer special programs to help populations such as veterans, young adults, migrant/seasonal farmworkers, and jobseekers with criminal records.
• Services include career assessment and guidance; support for training; job search assistance; assistance with preparing resumes and cover letters; and job interview preparation.
According to Will Graham, there are hundreds of positions available across the Triad.
- Machine Operators: 415 openings
- Material Handlers: 135 openings
- Pickers/Packers: 130 openings
- Assemblers: 90 openings
- Clerical Roles: 82 openings
- Forklift Drivers: 20 openings
You can contact him at www.grahamjobs.com or call 336.288.9330.
Guilford Works Career Fairs
Summer Youth Employment Initiative
- May 21, 2022
- 10 am to 2 pm
- NCWorks Career Center - Greensboro
- NCWorks NextGen, Greensboro Police Department, and Guilford County Schools have partnered to host a summer career fair for young adults ages 14 to 24.
Career & Gear Employment and Resource Fair
- May 25 and June 1, 2022
- 10:30 am to 2 pm
- Parking Lot of the Four Seasons Town Centre
- NCWorks is hosting the Career & Gear Employment and Resource Fair, featuring mobile units from various employers and resource providers!
Megaforce Hiring Event
- May 31, 2022
- 11 am to 11 pm
- NCWorks Career Center - Greensboro
- Be ready for an interview with our recruiter, who will also be available to answer your questions about our company and positions.
NCWorks Career Center Locations
2301 W. Meadowview Rd.
Greensboro, NC 27407
Ph. (336) 297-9444
M, T, TH 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Wed. 8:30 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Fri. 8:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
607 Idol St.
High Point, NC 27262
Ph. (336) 882-4141
M, T, TH 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Wed. 8:30 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Fri. 8:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.