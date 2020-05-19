'You should get your money back'. NC AG tells ticket holders they should get refunds for canceled concerts and shows.

If the event is canceled, their promise to provide a show is void.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — How do you describe the impact of the coronavirus? How about “closed, canceled, and modified”. Have any events you paid for been canceled? The NC Attorney General believes you should get your money back.

A Greensboro family had tickets to see a show at the coliseum. They bought tickets through a third party, Tickets On Sale. When the show they had tickets to was canceled, they got an email. It was dated March 16. “The event was canceled and please allow 2 to 4 weeks for a refund to appear back on their account.”

It seems reasonable when you think of all the tickets they have to deal with. You can wait a few weeks knowing $853 is about to be back in your hands.



But then an email came April 23. “Due to this completely unforeseen and unprecedented epidemic, we are no longer able to offer refunds for the events that have been canceled. Our new policy includes store credit for 120% of the order total.”

That is not what this family wanted to hear. You might be in the same situation. North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein says you should get your money back, not just a credit.

“If the concert is canceled, you should get your money back. if the promoter will not refund you, let my office know, file a complaint and we will do everything we can to get your money back. If the concert was canceled, they failed to deliver on the promise they made to you.”