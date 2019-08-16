GREENSBORO, N.C. — With the peak of Hurricane season a few weeks away, this weekend is a good time to check up on your emergency preparedness kit.

Here are the important things to note: Do you still know where it is? And is anything inside of it expired?

According to Every Life Secure: batteries in the kit should be replaced every 7 years. emergency food supplies every 5 years, and glow light sticks if you have them are every 4 years. You also want to check all the medicines because their expiration dates vary.

One other thing people ask about is the bottled water. Consumer Reports looked into if you can still drink the stuff after it expires.

They found the FDA says it's okay to drink expired water. But researchers say you that's only if the water has been stored in a cool place. Otherwise, the heat could have caused small amounts of harmful chemicals to leech out of the plastic bottle into the water. So keep your water out of direct sunlight. And for sure, don't store it in your car's trunk.