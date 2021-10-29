Tips and tricks for a healthy holiday season | 2 Wants to Know

Greg Maurer, the vice president of fitness and education for Workout Anytime, shares tips to stay healthy during the holidays.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Halloween kicks of a holiday season of delicious treats! It's important to know how to enjoy all the snacks and candy while staying healthy.

Greg Maurer is the Vice President of Fitness and Education for Workout Anytime. We talked to him to break down all your healthy eating questions during Halloween.

Maurer said planning is the key. Make sure you know what you're eating and how to consume it responsibly. Candy comes in several different sizes, which can make this confusing. People sometimes think that eating snack-size candy is healthier. Maurer said this is true but only if that person doesn't have too many.

He said you should track how many calories you're eating. This is an easy process, according to Maurer. He said it takes less than a minute to google nutrition information like calories, sugar and fat content for Halloween candy. You can also check the label.

For more information on Halloween safety visit the CDC.

