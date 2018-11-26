You can pack on the pounds pretty easily during the holidays.

So here are some tips from Consumer Reports to help keep you in shape this holiday season.

1. Start by planning ahead. Get an accountability partner -- someone you trust who can hold you responsible for meeting your goals.

2. Try meditating 15 to 20 minutes a day. A 2010 study showed that a seven-week mindfulness program significantly reduced food cravings.

3. See if you can sneak in some activity to compensate for the extra calories you'll be eating. 5 to 10 minute activity breaks during the day can add up.

4. You can still enjoy those holiday parties -- but try eating a light, high fiber snack before them to reduce hunger.

5. And drink some water so you won't drink too much at the party.

6. While you're at those parties -- socialize!!! You're more likely to overeat in social settings -- but talking to your friends and coworkers can take your mind off of all the food on display.

