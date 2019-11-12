DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — It's the most wonderful time of the year, but inevitably, some scammers will try to ruin all the fun.

So the Davidson County Sheriff's Office had a bright idea.

The Sheriff's Office said they've gotten many calls this week about "hacked" social security numbers and scammers threatening individuals with warrants for their arrest.

Don't fall for it!

Deputies say if you get a phony phone call like this, don't hesitate to call the department.

Better yet, redirect them to a deputy.

Transfer the scammer to this number: 336-242-2105.

Don't let any grinches get away with your money or identity this holiday season.

In the comment section on the Facebook post, one person asked if the scammers phone number can be traced using *57.

This was the Sheriff's Office's response:

Most of them use spoof numbers or IP phone numbers, so getting a trace is highly unlikely. We usually just call them several times until they disconnect the number. Bottom line is to not provide any information in these circumstances. Thanks!

