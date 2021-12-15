TODAY! The ACA health care enrollment deadline is December 15 to have coverage in 2022.

There are hundreds of plans, check to see how you can get the best price.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — December 15, 2021. This is the deadline to enroll in the marketplace or what's known as the Affordable Care Act health care plans.

Here's what makes it such a big deal, when you sign up by midnight of the deadline, it means your health insurance starts on January 1, 2022.

You're covered, no worries, but if you miss the deadline you'll start the new year with no health insurance. The earliest you could get it next is February.

There are a lot of plans, and your plan may have changed, so you need to look at what's best. According to government data, four out of five Americans will qualify for a health care plan that is $10 a month or less.

“There are 800 numbers and there are local folks who can talk you through it, but if you work with a local broker make sure they are directing you to ACA plans and not a short term plan which may seem cheaper but in the end will cost you,” said Laura Packard of Get American Covered.

1-800-318-2596 (TTY: 1-855-889-4325)

Available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week (except holidays)

It's important to note, local insurance brokers don't charge you a fee for signing up for marketplace plans. If someone says you have to pay a fee, walk right out the door and hang up the phone.