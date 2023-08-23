Tools For School: Why do we use No. 2 pencils in school?

Here's how you can donate & be part of our 27-year-old history!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — In 2022, Tools for School served approximately 9,113 students across the Piedmont.

Since 1996, more than 675,000 students have benefitted from "Tools for School."

When you give online, that money is used to buy in bulk. So a $15 donation gets 166 pencils. A $32 donation gets 87 two-pocket folders - which they say is crucial for kids to keep and organize their work.

A $250 donation buys 92 boxes of Crayola crayons.

You can donate by clicking the link above -- or donate in person at a participating Walmart location.

NOTEWORTHY: RULED PAPER

Ruled paper in elementary school is big. You have to remember, these kids are learning how to write and it's scrawly, so this is training paper.

Then there's the wide-ruled paper, which comes with large gaps between the individual lines. Specifically, 11/32nds.

And then "college-ruled" paper. Sheets of this type have slightly smaller interline gaps of only 9/32nds of an inch.

WHY DO WE USE NO. 2 PENCILS?

The number on the pencil indicates the degree of how hard the graphite is. Pencils with lower numbers are easier to erase but don't smudge as easily. That's why the No. 2 pencil is used on test papers.

So why don't we use No. 1 pencils?

The answer - they're too soft. They smudge easily and need to be sharpened all the time! As it turns out, No. 2 is really the perfect pencil for school and test-taking.

