Keep cavity free by preventing tooth decay

Brushing, flossing and what you eat is a big part of preventing decay and keeping your teeth and gums healthy.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — What causes tooth decay?

Bacteria in our mouth thrives on food particles left on teeth, forming a soft sticky film called plaque.

Bacteria in plaque use the sugar and starch in what you eat and drink to make acids. The acids begin to eat away at the minerals on your enamel.

Acid producing bacteria destroys tooth enamel and can lead to cavities.

Over time, the enamel is weakened and destroyed, forming a cavity.

Signs of tooth decay

Tooth sensitivity

Toothache

Bad breath

Grey, brown or black spots appearing on teeth

Pain when biting

Mild or sharp pain while drinking something hot or cold

Does tooth decay affects all ages?

Yes, cavities can affect and cause problems for children, teens, and adults.

Tips for Preventing tooth decay

Avoid sugary foods and beverages like soda and juice

Drink water throughout the day.

Eat a nutritious well-balanced diet and limit snacking on unhealthy foods.

Brush and floss twice a day. Use a fluoride toothpaste.

Discuss preventive care options with your dentist.

In many cases, especially children, dental sealants may be helpful in minimizing the chances of tooth decay.

Dental sealants are thin coatings painted on the chewing surfaces of the back teeth (molars) that can prevent cavities for many years.