Answering your top family law questions | 2 Wants to Know

Family law attorney Hilary Hux answers some of the top questions about family law.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Family law can get complicated. We spoke with a family law specialist and attorney Hilary Hux to get you answers.

Visitation and custody

Hux said it's important to follow whatever the custody order says. Even if your spouse isn't paying child support, she said to stick to what's agreed upon.

Hux said it's still not a good idea to deny visitation even if you don't have a custody order.

In some scenarios, the court may allow a child to pick which parent they want to live with. Hux said the child's wishes could get more value based on their age. She said there won't be a circumstance where the child's preference is the only factor considered.

Even in cases where the parties have 50/50 custody, someone may owe child support. Hux said several factors like healthcare costs or income may play a role in child support decisions.

Mediation

Both mediation and arbitration can serve as a tool to resolve issues.

Mediation will require several cases. For example, when someone files a custody action, mediation is required during property division cases.