Concerns over a torn absentee ballot envelope. What should you do?

A viewer says her return envelope was glued shut. She pried it open and is afraid the Board of Elections will reject it.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — What happens if your absentee ballot return envelope looks like this? Torn, tattered, kind of like someone messed with it.

Viewer Sheila writes,

We received our mail-in ballots, but the return envelope was already glued shut, after prying it open it looks a mess, like someone tampered with it.

Will these ballots be deemed 'rejected'

Should I take it to the elections office to have it validated?



Your mail sits in your mailbox for a bit, the sun is beating down on it. Sometimes things get glued together. Guilford County's Board of Elections Director Charlie Collicutt saw the picture and said, “It's fine. Just tape the envelope shut”.

Don't forget to sign the back and have a witness sign it too!

You should check with your county elections office for times. You can look up your county's early voting sites by clicking on the NC Board of Elections interactive search and putting in your county's name.