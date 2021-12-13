Tornado victim donations & GoFundMe sites: Make your disaster donation count

Don't respond to text, emails or calls out of the blue. Go directly to the sites you want to donate too/

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The tornado devastation covers hundreds of miles and several states. The mid-December storms leveled cities in and towns in Kentucky, Arkansas and Tennessee, Illinois, Missouri, and Mississippi.

“In this time of need, don't wait to get a text or an email. Go directly to the site you want to give money to,” said Lechelle Yates, of the Better Business Bureau.

Whether that's the Red Cross or the Salvation Army or a government site like the Western Kentucky Relief Fund set up by the Governor. The point is, you don’t want to be scammed when you’re trying to help others, so go to a trusted site, don’t respond to an out-of-the-blue email, text, or call from someone asking for donations.

When you donate, never wire money, always put it on a credit card, that way you can dispute the charge if necessary. Don’t use your debit card for this, even if you’re “charging” the donation. Remember, gift cards of any kind are never used to make donations.

By now you've probably seen posts about how you can help victims through GoFundMe.com. The company has a special section for tornadoes, with what they call verified fundraising accounts.

“According to the GoFundMe website they have verified, they're a person who started it has a connection to the people on the photos and that the money will be released, not to the person who set up the fund, but for who the fund is for. After that though, you don't know how the money is going to be used,” said Yates.

Yates explains the person could say they're going to rebuild their house but then decide they're not and they use the money to rent an apartment and take their family on vacation instead to help forget the disaster. She says that’s not necessarily a bad thing, you just need to know the difference between a mainstream organization and a GoFundMe.

“I think it comes down to choice, do you want to know specifically how the money will be used or do you want to know you gave money to a family or individual and it's going to be up to them how they use the money,” said Yates.

Here's a donation you can make and you know it's being used for real life-saving, the Red Cross needs blood.