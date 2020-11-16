Toy shopping? Look out for these dangers.

How to tell if a toy is dangerous for a little one and how to look up recalled toys.

In 2020, an empty toilet paper tube was a cause for concern, right? If you found a pack of toilet paper you snagged it. Toilet paper is a life-saver in several ways.



For example, if you're shopping for Christmas toys for a 2-year-old and the toy can fit in a tube, it's a choking hazard.



You might Google ‘toys for 2-year-old boys’ and think you will for sure get only options that are safe for that age group. The advocacy group, US-PIRG says that search can turn up gifts for older kids that can lead to dangers like these magnets.



“Dangerous and hazardous toys continue to slip through the cracks.”

Not just age-specific toys, but US-PIRG found several toys being sold online that had been recalled for safety reasons. As well as fake toys found on third party sites.



"There are nefarious sellers all over the world using all the different online marketplaces to sell knockoff and counterfeit goods. They do not follow safety guidelines, might contain things like lead paint,” said Steve Pasierb, President & CEO, The Toy Association.

When it comes to seeing if a toy is on a recall list you can check PlaySafe.org or the Consumer Product Safety Commission toy page.



Before you think a certain toy is too big to be a problem, check out this picture.