GREENSBORO, N.C. — You used to give kids lectures about stranger danger when they were outside of their home. But now those strangers can pop up inside of their room, through the toys you gave them. It's just a side effect of high-tech toys.

The Better Business Bureau put out a warning for consumers about the possible dangers of connected toys. And they've got some guidelines for you.



First, make sure these toys are only used over password-protected wi-fi or even a VPN. Using them over public connections is an easy way to get unwanted access to toys.



Check out the toy's settings and make sure there are password protection and parental controls that can limit who your child can talk to. Don't assume.



Those smart toys have regular updates, just like your phone. So make sure they stay up-to-date.

Smart toys should be used in a common area in your home where you can help monitor it.

Finally, have the stranger danger talk with your kid about the toy. If your toy says funny things, tell mommy or daddy.

