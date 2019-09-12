GREENSBORO, N.C. — SURPRISE!!! The element of surprise is what’s hot for toys.

"One of the biggest trends is actually a continuing trend. And that is those secret reveals are big business," says Laurie Schacht, Chief Toy Officer Toy Insider.

Blume is back with 30 hidden treasures in the Secret Garden. 2WTK checked Walmart online and found it on sale for $16.35 which is on sale from $29.88.

Also hatching this holiday is the latest Hatchimal. It’s a Lalacorn. The re-hatchable Lalacorn grows to 32 inches tall and has different sensors over 250 different responses and sounds. 2WTK found the Lalacorn for about $50 at Target and Walmart.

Then there's Rizmo, which transforms...into several different kinds of fluffy animals until it looks like a bunny of sorts. Rizmo sells for about $38.99.

Kids and parents alike will be singing and dancing to the popular aby shark tune with puppets, fingerlings and a ride-on.

And Youtube star Ryan continues to put out new toys with the super surprise safe and Cap'n Ryan's mega mystery treasure chest.

“You're going to use your key and you are going to open up the top chest and then you are going to find your sword and your dress up."