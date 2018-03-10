We were sad to see Geoffrey go, weren’t we? And then Tuesday, Geoffrey said, “I’m baaaackkk!”

Are you kidding?! The Toys R Us kid inside all of us rejoiced, but don't look for Toys R Us the same way. USA TODAY confirmed the lender who own key pieces of the old Toys R Us is starting Geoffrey's Toy Box. There's no concrete plans released, but Geoffrey's Toy Box could be like a pop up store--within a bigger store.

We asked an expert at UNCG’s Bryan School of Business about this re-invention.

“It's uncommon, when businesses file bankruptcy, they don't go back again, right?

The pop up store will be more common (in the future) and it will give the retailers less risks,” explains Jiyoung Hwang, an assistant professor with a concentration on Retail.

She says the key to making this new version of Toys R Us work is to have more of a digital and interactive experience like a Build A Bear or American Girl brands.

