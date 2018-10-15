GREENSBORO, NC – How long has the power been out? You knew better than to open the fridge, but is the stuff in there still good or not???

You need to be clear on what to trash and what to keep. The folks at the Guilford County Health Department had stuff in their fridge while the power was out too. So, what are they trashing and what are they keeping?

“In this fridge we have Mayo without refrigeration for 8 hours. You should go ahead and toss that. Your taco sauce or salsas, those should be fine. Pickles, ketchup, those should be fine,” explains Paula Cox.

Jams and jellies those should be fine too. But the operative word there is, “should”.

Paula says take it on a case by case basis. You can check the list on FoodSafety.gov. But you can also do what Paula suggest, “when in doubt, throw it out”. As for dairy products-- trash it. And freezer food is good for 48 hours after the power goes out, any longer and you need to toss it.

The fridge and freezer loss can really add up. Some homeowners policies have food line items. You can call your insurance agent. But don't be surprised if you have to pay the deductible first, which might negate the whole claim for you.

