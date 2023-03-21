Save money and enjoy your dream vacation

Planning a trip that doesn't break the bank, starts with just that...planning! A travel experts shares the best ways to find deals.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Spring break season is here and if you're looking for a last-minute trip, you have options. Just prepare to be flexible!

Ginny Maurer talked with 2 Wants to Know about everything you need to know if you are going to be traveling.

Popular trips that are being booked right now are cruises to Alaska and trips to Italy.

If you're looking to fly international, try to find a flight on Tuesday or Wednesday. Often times those days will save you some money.

Cruise packages are also another way to save money. Make sure you are looking at the add-ons and deciding what package is right for you.

Something else to consider when traveling is looking at options in North America.

Train trips across the U.S. and flights to Canada can be cheaper ways to travel in the summer.

When it comes to safety while traveling, especially to other countries, it's all about going to the right places.

Consult a travel agent who knows the area so you can make sure you end up in a safe spot.

Also, make sure to use legit services like taxi cab companies when traveling to avoid ending up in unsafe situations.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.