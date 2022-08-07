Travel agent answers your questions as more people plan their summer vacations | 2 Wants to Know

GREENSBORO, N.C. — This past Fourth of July weekend was a crazy time for travel. Millions of Americans hit the roads or airports. But thousands of flight delays and cancellations really put a damper on Independence Day celebrations.
All the cancellations are wearing on travelers. A new survey says 75% of people who took or planned a flight this summer now regret their choice to fly. Nearly 20% said they may consider skipping airports entirely during the Thanksgiving and Christmas seasons.
We spoke to travel advisor Ginny Maurer with Cruise Planners to make sure you have all the information you need to navigate the flying process smoothly.
Maurer said airlines are struggling with worker shortages right now, so they're changing, delaying, and merging flights left and right. But she says a lot of people continue to fly, so demand is higher than supply.
Because of the high price of oil, Maurer said flights are more expensive. She says more people are opting to take connecting flights. While they're less expensive, Maurer said they're more vulnerable to delays.
Here are Maurer's tips for travel:
- Buy travel insurance.
- Even though it's more expensive, consider direct flights if possible.
- If possible, fly a day early.
- Arrive at the airport at least three hours early for international and two hours early for domestic. Based on the day of the week and times potentially even longer.
- Make sure to check in online with your airline 24 hours in advance and set up alerts.
- NEVER buy Basic economy seats as these come with very tight restrictions.
- Look into purchasing programs such as Global Entry, TSA pre-check, and Clear.
- Many airlines have programs to check documentation before arriving at the airport - for example, American has Verifly, and Delta has Delta Fly Ready.
- Use a travel advisor as they can work on issues for you as they arrive and can help with navigating changes.
- Consider long layovers - for example, a layover in Amsterdam is five hours.
- When returning to the US - NEVER have less than a 2-hour layover on your first entry point into the US.
- Do not book the last flight of the day.
- Flights are filling up fast! Be sure to book early because there are no last-minute deals.
- Most of all BE PATIENT.