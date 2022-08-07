Travel agent answers your questions as more people plan their summer vacations | 2 Wants to Know

Flight delays and cancellations over the Independence Day weekend have travelers reevaluating plans.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — This past Fourth of July weekend was a crazy time for travel. Millions of Americans hit the roads or airports. But thousands of flight delays and cancellations really put a damper on Independence Day celebrations.

All the cancellations are wearing on travelers. A new survey says 75% of people who took or planned a flight this summer now regret their choice to fly. Nearly 20% said they may consider skipping airports entirely during the Thanksgiving and Christmas seasons.

We spoke to travel advisor Ginny Maurer with Cruise Planners to make sure you have all the information you need to navigate the flying process smoothly.

Maurer said airlines are struggling with worker shortages right now, so they're changing, delaying, and merging flights left and right. But she says a lot of people continue to fly, so demand is higher than supply.

Because of the high price of oil, Maurer said flights are more expensive. She says more people are opting to take connecting flights. While they're less expensive, Maurer said they're more vulnerable to delays.

Here are Maurer's tips for travel: