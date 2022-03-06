How to plan to get the most from your vacation

Ginny Maurer said it’s important to make sure you stay updated on rules and regulations when traveling.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — More Americans are taking to the skies this summer than there are available plane seats causing ticket prices to skyrocket. By the end of April, flight bookings were up 25% compared to pre-pandemic levels. Airfares at American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, and United Airlines shot up nearly 50 percent compared to a year ago. This doesn't mean now is not the time to take a vacation, just that you need to plan further in advance.

To help you prepare, Ginny Maurer joined 2 Wants to Know to answer common travel questions and debunk some myths going around.

With travel delays, Maurer said to be patient. With the demand to travel so high and airlines still suffering from shortages of crews and planes, there are a large number of flights being canceled. When you add in weather issues it can sometimes be challenging to get rebooked if your flight is canceled. Weather issues or crew issues may not be in your departure or arrival location but it is a trickle-down effect. Crews for safety reasons are limited to the number of hours they can work and the weather may be in a location that your plane is coming from. Also, the airlines simply do not have the same number of itineraries running yet.

Tips:

Plan ahead. Especially if going on a cruise - plan on flying in a day early

Stay with a major air carrier and do not book basic economy seats. While a major air carrier may be a little more, they will have multiple options for rerouting or rescheduling if necessary. Basic economy seats come with many restrictions, especially in case of cancellations or delays. In the long run, most of the time a low-cost carrier or seat will not save you any money.

Try to avoid the last flight of the day or tight connections

If having to clear customs/immigration for a connection, allow a minimum of 2 hours as lines are long

Arrive earlier than normal - depending on your airport plan on 2 hours for domestic and 3 + for international

Make sure you have all required documentation and testing prepared to show at check-in. Protocols are still changing daily. The airline's websites do provide info but it can be very confusing because it may not account for where you are connecting or even vaccination status. It is best to consult your travel professional as they work with these every day and know your specific scenario.

Remember, that if you are going out of the country US law requires you to present a negative Covid test 1 day prior to returning to the US no matter your vaccination status.

Compensation for flight delays or cancelations

If it is something delayed due to something out of their control such as weather, mechanical, air traffic, etc., they do not have to compensate you. Remember, weather issues are not necessarily in your specific location. It could be somewhere else delaying the crew or the aircraft to get to you.

As a general rule if your flight is canceled they will attempt to put you on the next flight but with full flights, this is becoming extremely difficult. They are not required by federal law to offer you any meals, hotels, or other compensation. I do suggest you always ask, however.