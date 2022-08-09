With travel plans changing at the drop of the hat due to COVID-19, here's what you need to know about travel insurance

Shopping for a comprehensive travel insurance plan could help you save big when an emergency pops up.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The hustle and bustle of the summer holiday season is winding. Now's the time to start looking ahead to your Thanksgiving and Christmas travel.. if you haven't already.

Travel advisor Ginny Maurer was on 2 Wants to Know to talk about everything you need to know about travel to end the year.

Cruiseline COVID-19 testing and vaccination requirements

Ginny Maurer said this is extremely confusing to most people. Each cruise line is different and there are many factors involved. They include where it leaves from, where it's going (cruises from the US to Bermuda and Canada still require vaccination), and how long are they going to be gone. Each of these factors determines the type, if any, of Covid test to board and the timeline to take the test.

What to know about travel insurance

99% of the time your US Health insurance does not cover you when you are outside of the US

Many times your insurance, especially with airlines and many tour companies, is only what is called pre-departure protection. This is allowing you to cancel with no penalty before you travel but has no coverage while you travel

Look to see if the policy is giving you physical cash back or a credit to be used at a future date

Travel insurance costs

Ginny Maurer said you should look at the amount of coverage. For example, she said she looked at 2 different policies. For a medical emergency, while traveling, coverage was only $2000. The other was $50,000 in coverage. She said the policy rates were only a difference of $20.

What travel insurance should cover