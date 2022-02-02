Top travel questions answered | 2 Wants to Know

Travel advisor Ginny Maurer explains current travel regulations and what you should keep in mind before you travel.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's just about that time of year. The weather will start to get nicer everywhere around the country. You're probably thinking about spring break trips.

Travel advisor Ginny Maurer joined 2 Wants to Know to give you all you need to know ahead of a busy travel season.

Maurer said book your travel as soon as possible. The longer you wait, the more expensive it will become. Maurer said to be careful whenever booking with Airbnb or VRBO. The hosts could try charging you with hidden fees or find ways to scam you, like asking you to pay on another platform.

International travel is still subject to several rules. The specific regulations vary by country. When you come back, U.S. law requires a negative test within 24 hours of reentering the country.

Maurer said some of her top things to keep in mind are:

Be patient and flexible

Have all of the documents you need in one place and make digital copies

If you're vaccinated, have your card with you

Be prepared to pay more

Maurer said getting travel insurance depends on your risk tolerance. You need to ask yourself if you're willing to lose the money you just paid in case something goes wrong.