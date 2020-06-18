How to get a travel refund when your trip is canceled because of coronavirus

The experts have a few tricks to help you get your money back. Here's what you need to know.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — So you can’t go on that trip because of coronavirus. Here’s what you need to know about getting a refund. First your hotel is the most refundable part of your vacation.



"With hotels the industry standard now is a 48-hour cancelation notice but that can vary from hotel to hotel. Some will let you cancel or change your plans up to 24 hours before you arrive. Others require more time,” said Marie Dodds with AAA.

If you cancel early, most hotel chains will refund your money unless you paid up front for a discounted price.



Your rental car also has flexible policies if you cancel early. Typically, you can cancel a rental car reservation up to 24 hours before you arrive free of charge.



And when it comes to flights: if the airline cancels your flight, they are legally required to give you a refund. But if you cancel, they will probably try to give you a voucher for future travel instead of a refund.

Consumer Reports says there are a few tricks to help you get that money back.

“Use social media. We advocate a shaming campaign. Go to the airline’s Twitter or Facebook account. Layout your case there,” said Bill McGee with Consumer Reports.

There are also some key words you need to say when asking for a refund.

“It’s a health issue,” McGee said. “So if you have health conditions due to a pre-existing condition or your age or because you or your family don’t feel safe to fly: mention those concerns. The fear of flying due to health concerns.”

Be persistent. Call the company every day if it comes to that.

