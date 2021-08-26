Your travel plans and the delta variant: 2 Wants to Know

With all of the flight changes recently, it is possible you could be left without a flight.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The summer season is coming to an end and with growing COVID cases, travel after labor day will look a little different.

2 Wants to Know is talking to Ginny Maurer, with Cruise Planners Travel, about traveling during COVID.

What you need to know about vaccines and COVID tests

Many destinations are requiring vaccinations to travel. It's also important to note that when re-entering the U.S. by air from any international destination, you are required to have a negative COVID test within three days of reentry. This policy is in effect until at least the end of the year.

Do you need insurance?

With all of the flight changes recently with all airlines, it is possible you could be left without a flight. Most travel insurance plans will cover if you are delayed getting to your destination or interrupted and cannot get home. Insurance could cover things such as the cost of a new ticket or hotel and other expenses while waiting for your flight.

Why should I use a travel agent?

Use a Travel Advisor to ensure you’re not wasting time and money.

While many locations are opening up for travel, protocols are changing rapidly - both internationally and domestically. This involves everything from required testing, documentation, written authorizations, required travel insurance - to mention just a few of the many items to be considered with each destination. There's a lot of misinformation or misunderstood information out there.

A travel advisor is there to help you each and every step of the way from the beginning of the planning phase until you return from your trip. They are the professional. You are not working with some random 800 number or website. You have an actual person that knows your likes, dislikes, and every detail of the trip along with what is necessary to make it as smooth as possible.

There are many people who may not be comfortable traveling right now - as a travel advisor, we simply discuss their level of comfort and options that fit within that level and help make it happen.

Should I wait to book a trip?

There is a huge pent-up demand for travel, and most resorts, hotels, National Parks and cruises are operating at limited capacity. Maurer suggests booking as early out as possible, even into 2022 and 2023. Travel agents would also consider refundable deposits and what is called "an exit strategy" in case things change. This allows travelers to lock in rates now because when supply is low, and demand is high, pricing will increase. This is already an issue with summer and fall bookings.

