Finding ways to travel while facing high inflation | 2 Wants to Know

Travel advisor Ginny Maurer says escorted tours could be a good way to save money on travel.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Inflation keeps on rising. The latest Consumer Price Index showed prices rose from August to September and are 8.2% higher than last year.

So how do you keep having fun adventures while not breaking the bank? With the help of a travel advisor, of course! Ginny Maurer with Cruise Planners recommends escorted tours. Not only can they save you money, but she says they can also give you a better experience as a traveler.

Everything you need, a flight, hotel, resort, or cruise, transportation, and tours can be coordinated by travel advisors on contracted rates that bring the price down.

Various companies have different-sized groups, accommodations, tours, and professional guides for escort experiences. And you're not locked into a full itinerary, free time is often built in. Some companies will even give you an allowance to go out for dinner on your own or to explore.

If you don't want to see what everyone else does, a guided tour often gives travelers experiences not available to the general public. That includes behind the scene access, exclusive events, or line skipping.