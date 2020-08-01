Flu season may be here, but humans aren't the only ones that have to worry about health issues. Pets suffer from allergies year-round.

Some of the signs your pet may have allergies include excessive scratching, biting, and licking, inflamed and infected skin, excessive shedding, chronic ear infections, and respiratory issues.

There are things you can do to reduce fever symptoms in pets.

Adapt your daily walk routine to avoid early mornings and late afternoons when pollen is highest.

Regularly change your air filters to cutdown on airborne allergens.

Wash their fur with a hypo-allergenic anti-itch shampoo.

Try a natural dietary supplement such as fish oil or omega-3 or omega-6 oil to reduce itchiness and improve overall skin health."

Also think about the environment in your house. If it is allergy time for your pet anything like scented candles, perfume, carpet cleaner, air fresheners, and even cigarette smoke could irritate your pet even more.