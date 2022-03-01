Tree damage responsibility: Who pays?

If your car is damaged, even if it's parked in your garage, your auto insurance pays, not your homeowners.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The most common insurance question we get here at 2 Wants To Know is, ‘Who is responsible for tree damage’?

Chase smith at alliance insurance

“It is always the homeowner. We get this question a lot, a lot of circumstances with a neighbor's tree may be fallen on another neighbor's home. The homeowner is always responsible,” said Chase Smith of Alliance Insurance Services.

TREES & CAR DAMAGE

What if the tree hit the garage and damaged your car? Does insurance cover that and which insurance is it, your car insurance or your homeowners insurance? Your car insurance pays for the damage, even if your car is inside the garage. The problem is, insurance only pays if you have comprehensive coverage which isn't required for all cars.



“Comprehensive coverage is really for acts of nature things like hail damage, hitting an animal, lightning, flood a limb falling on it,” said Christopher Cook of Alliance Insurance Services.

DOES INSURANCE PAY FOR LIMB/TREE CLEANUP?

When there are limbs and tree trunks all over the yard and it's the kind of mess you need big machinery, does your homeowners policy cover it?



“The standard homeowners policy doesn't cover that. You may have an enhanced policy that does, but your everyday policy does not,” said Cook.

WILL YOUR INSURANCE COVER TREE REMOVAL IF THE TREE IS BLOCKING THE DRIVEWAY?