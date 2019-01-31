GREENSBORO, N.C. — Sammy Draughn is handy around the house. He can fix most things plumbing and electrical. A few years ago, he even built an addition to the front of the home and installed skylights in the roof.

A recent injury has him staying closer to the ground these days, so when his skylights started leaking he called a professional to come fix them, “Right no I have tarps and roll roofing up there to keep the water from coming in,” said Draughn.

The company he hired to fix the skylights also put new rain gutters on the house. After one of the skylights was fixed Draughn went to check out the work and was not happy, “After he got done I went and inspected the work and was not satisfied with it,” said Draughn.

The next day, Draughn sent the owner a text letting him know he was firing him and to come by and pick up any tools they left behind, “I texted him and told him not to come back I would finish it myself,” said Draughn.

Draughn and his wife left on a mini vacation, shortly after, and in less than 24 hours, a neighbor who he had watching the house called him. “He said you’re not going to believe it, there are guys in your house working.”

Draughn immediately accessed his security cameras and saw the crew working in his home, “I have never been that mad in my life,” said Draughn. “I came apart.”

The owner would later tell Draughn he failed to tell his crew because they weren’t scheduled to go back for a few days anyway, “He says it was a miscommunication problem,” said Draughn.

A series of text messages followed that included Draughn alerting the owner, he had called police.“I look at it as trespassing and breaking and entering,” said Draughn.

According to Draughn, the police did investigate but decided not to press charges. The owner of the company has repeatedly apologized and offered to make it right. Draughn says he's letting the company know he was not going to be paying for the work that was done, and is choosing to end the business agreement.