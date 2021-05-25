Triad job fairs and positions to scope out

Check out the job listings and fairs, some virtual and some in-person.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — You're still fighting to get your unemployment benefits straightened out and you're ready to get back out there to search for a new job, but first, you need to reinvent yourself in a changing job market.

Chris Rivera Director of Guilford Works and Will Graham with Graham Personnel Services join 2 Wants to Know to answer questions about unemployment and getting a new job.

According to Will Graham, there are hundreds of temp-to-hire positions available across the Triad.

Greensboro: 275+ openings

Thomasville: 175+ openings

Kernersville: 80+ openings

Asheboro: 100+

High Point: 150+ openings

Reidsville: 70+ openings

Winston-Salem: 100+ openings

Things are different now. How do I find a job in 2021?

Things are definitely different, but there are ways you can stand out!

Check online job boards for open positions

Contact recruiters at staffing firms

Talk to friends and family about your goals and opportunities

Seek out government offices for help

Ask for referrals

Are there upcoming hiring events I can go to?

Upcoming Hiring Events:

Harris Teeter Hiring Event May 26, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. NCWorks Career Center – Greensboro Event info: https://guilfordworks.org/event/harris-teeter-hiring-event/



Multi-employer Open-air Hiring Event XLC Services, G4S, Greensboro Science Center, more May 27, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. NCWorks Career Center – Greensboro Event info: https://guilfordworks.org/event/multi-employer-open-air-hiring-event-2/



Multi-employer Open-air Hiring Event AREA Wide Protective, The Agency, Moutainaire, Caring Hands, more June 3, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. NCWorks Career Center – Greensboro Event info: https://guilfordworks.org/event/multi-employer-open-air-hiring-event-3/



