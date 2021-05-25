x
2 Wants To Know

Triad job fairs and positions to scope out

Check out the job listings and fairs, some virtual and some in-person.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — You're still fighting to get your unemployment benefits straightened out and you're ready to get back out there to search for a new job, but first, you need to reinvent yourself in a changing job market. 

Chris Rivera Director of Guilford Works and Will Graham with Graham Personnel Services join 2 Wants to Know to answer questions about unemployment and getting a new job.

According to Will Graham, there are hundreds of temp-to-hire positions available across the Triad.  

  • Greensboro: 275+ openings
  • Thomasville: 175+ openings
  • Kernersville: 80+ openings
  • Asheboro: 100+ 
  • High Point: 150+ openings
  • Reidsville: 70+ openings
  • Winston-Salem: 100+ openings

Things are different now. How do I find a job in 2021? 

Things are definitely different, but there are ways you can stand out! 

  • Check online job boards for open positions
  • Contact recruiters at staffing firms
  • Talk to friends and family about your goals and opportunities
  • Seek out government offices for help 
  • Ask for referrals

Are there upcoming hiring events I can go to? 

Upcoming Hiring Events:

