Triad job fairs and positions to scope out

GREENSBORO, N.C. — You're still fighting to get your unemployment benefits straightened out and you're ready to get back out there to search for a new job, but first, you need to reinvent yourself in a changing job market.
Chris Rivera Director of Guilford Works and Will Graham with Graham Personnel Services join 2 Wants to Know to answer questions about unemployment and getting a new job.
According to Will Graham, there are hundreds of temp-to-hire positions available across the Triad.
- Greensboro: 275+ openings
- Thomasville: 175+ openings
- Kernersville: 80+ openings
- Asheboro: 100+
- High Point: 150+ openings
- Reidsville: 70+ openings
- Winston-Salem: 100+ openings
Things are different now. How do I find a job in 2021?
Things are definitely different, but there are ways you can stand out!
- Check online job boards for open positions
- Contact recruiters at staffing firms
- Talk to friends and family about your goals and opportunities
- Seek out government offices for help
- Ask for referrals
Are there upcoming hiring events I can go to?
Upcoming Hiring Events:
- Harris Teeter Hiring Event
- May 26, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- NCWorks Career Center – Greensboro
- Event info: https://guilfordworks.org/event/harris-teeter-hiring-event/
- Multi-employer Open-air Hiring Event
- XLC Services, G4S, Greensboro Science Center, more
- May 27, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- NCWorks Career Center – Greensboro
- Event info: https://guilfordworks.org/event/multi-employer-open-air-hiring-event-2/
- Multi-employer Open-air Hiring Event
- AREA Wide Protective, The Agency, Moutainaire, Caring Hands, more
- June 3, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- NCWorks Career Center – Greensboro
- Event info: https://guilfordworks.org/event/multi-employer-open-air-hiring-event-3/
- Greensboro Housing Authority Career Exploration
- June 9, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Venue Warnersville Community Recreation Center
- Event info: https://guilfordworks.org/event/gha-nextgen-career-exploration/