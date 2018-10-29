GREENSBORO, NC:: Whenever your car breaks down it’s not a good day. That was the predicament Wayne Snyder found himself in about five months ago.

His SUV wasn’t running so he figured he would take it to a mechanic and have them fix it. The plan while obvious and simplistic didn’t exactly work out so well, I called this guy (Triad Transmissions) to fix it and five months later nothing has been done,” said Snyder.

The SUV has been at the shop since around May and according to Snyder they have not even started working on the SUV and in fact may be taking parts off it, “I came by and took pictures, the battery is missing, parts are missing and the radio is pulled out like it’s the next to go,” said Snyder.

Frustrated by the ordeal and unable to get the owner to repair the SUV or return his money Snyder called our Call 2 For Action volunteers, “He was real frustrated and did not know what to do,” said Penny Spells.

Within a week our volunteers reached out to the owner of the company to figure out what was going on, “He said he didn’t have the parts and I said Mr. Snyder would want his money back,” said Spells.

The owner agreed to refund Snyder and he could have his SUV towed to a new shop for the repairs. WFMY News 2 was on hand the day Snyder went to pick up his SUV and collect his money, “Now I’m told I won’t get money back today,” said Snyder.

At that point I went to talk with some of the people working at the shop and asked them to have the owner call me or Snyder. The owner reached out to Snyder and assured him his money would be refunded the next day.

A tow truck hauled away the SUV and the following day the money Snyder paid, less the initial tow charge, was refunded, “I’m happy, thanks,” said Snyder.

If you ever find yourself in a situation and think you may need some help please reach out to our volunteers at 2wtk@wfmy.com or call us at 336-379-5605, “It makes me feel good to help a person,” said Spells.

You can also post your problem online here: WFMY News 2 Call For Action Form

© 2018 WFMY