Triad resources to help you handle tenant/landlord disputes

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Navigating housing as a homeowner, tenant or landlord can be hard. That's why Adolfo Briceno, a City of Winston-Salem landlord/tenant mediator, and Shantell McClam, a neighborhood services director for the city, joined 2 Wants to Know.

Winston-Salem Code Enforcement

The code enforcement office enforces minimum housing codes to protect public health, safety and general welfare ensuring that residential structures are fit for human habitation.

Violations you can report:

Minimum housing issues

Illegal dumping

High grass or weeds

Trash

Vacant/abandoned properties

Junk vehicles

Here's a specific example:

It’s the hottest it’s been in a long time. Living with no A/C is not fun.

North Carolina codes require landlords to provide electricity, running water, and heat, but air conditioning is not on that list.

However, if your lease includes an A/C system, then your landlord is required to maintain and fix it.

Here's what you need to know about needing any repair done.

First, put the problem and your expectation in writing. You can hand write it, mail it, email, or text it. Just make sure there is some kind of confirmation, so it's not he said-she said thing.

Second, give the landlord a reasonable amount of time to make the fix. Reasonable isn't defined by law, it's probably longer than what you think, especially if they're waiting on parts, the supply chain issue is real.

A City of Greensboro inspector says if the landlord has found a temporary solution, you need to be patient with that. A/C alone isn’t enough for the city to open up a complaint against the landlord, there need to be at least five violations.

If you've put your complaint in writing and there is no response, put it in writing again and include 2 Wants To Know, the city or the county housing authority on your email. It lets them know other entities know the situation.

Winston-Salem Code Enforcement: 336-727-8000

Greensboro Code Enforcement: 336-373-2111

High Point Code Enforcement: 336-883-3328

Burlington Code Enforcement: 336-222-5116

Landlord/tenant mediation

The City of Winston-Salem's Human Resources Department offers free mediation to landlords or tenants to help resolve disputes.

Request the service by calling 336-734-1227.

